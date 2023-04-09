Priyanka Chopra shares adorable video from meet and greet with fans, says, ‘blessed to have such incredible army'

Priyanka Chopra with fans

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for the promotions of her upcoming American web series Citadel. Recently, The actress’ team held a meet and greet session with fans and the actress shared a video with a heartwarming message on her social media and even shared a video of the gifts that her ‘army’ brought for her.

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable video of her meeting with her fans. In the video, her fans can be seen singing the actress’ song Tune Maari Entry and grooving to the song. Priyanka Chopra looked overwhelmed seeing the love of her fans and said, “It's so nice to see so many new faces as well.” Her fans complimented her look and thanked Priyanka Chopra for bringing her haircare brand to India. When asked about her next Bollywood film, Priyanka answered, ‘Jee le Zara’, when fans questioned when is it coming. The actress replied, “Aren’t you all happy I am doing such work”

Priyanka’s fans can be seen saying, “We took a holiday on the 28th, we are dying to watch the show.” The actress replied, “You will only get 2 episodes on 28th April, you’ll have to wait because it will have cliffhangers, and you’ll be like Ughh!!” The actress further shared laughs with her fans and said, “My lifelines. I feel such a sense of support in troubling times. I know that you’ll carry me through it.” Concluding the meet and greet session, the actress clicked photos with each of her fans.

Later, Priyanka Chopra also shared a small glimpse of the gifts she got from fans and wrote, “Precious”. The fans gifted her a scrapbook containing kind words for her and full of her pictures, handmade cards, and portrait, etc.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Russo Brother’s American web series Citadel along with Richard Madden. The series’ first episode will air on Amazon Prime Video on April 28. She will also be seen in the romantic-comedy-drama movie directed by James C. Strouse, Love Again wherein she will be seen romancing Sam Heughan. Other than this, the actress also announced her new project recently with American wrestler and actor John Cena. The movie is titled Heads of State.

Read Priyanka Chopra reveals she decided to do Citadel without knowing the story: 'This show has incredible ability to...'