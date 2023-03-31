Watch: Priyanka Chopra brings daughter Malti to India for first time, poses with her and Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai, India, with her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Before Priyanka's Citadel promotions, the actress returned from Los Angeles to Mumbai. For the unversed, this is Priyanka's first trip to India with her daughter Malti Marie. It is also rumoured that apart from Citadel promotions, Priyanka has arrived with family to attend the Roka ceremony of her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra.

Priyanka and Nick landed at Kalina airport, on Friday afternoon, and they got a warm welcome from media photographers. The duo greeted the paps. The actress was holding Malti, asking her to wave at the paparazzi.

Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "Absolutely awwwwww moment baby Malti's first visit to India! Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and her baby arrives in India today after a long time! The family looks super cute and now our hearts are melting."

As soon as Viral shared the video, several netizens reacted to it. A user wrote, "She looks so powerful... damn." Another user wrote, "Bachi ka pics lene se koi Aitraaz nahi patents ko, thats a good thing (The parents are okay with child getting clicked, that's a good thing)." A netizen wrote, "Roke ceremony k liye aye h (She's here to attend Roka ceremony)."

On Thursday, makers of Citadel dropped a new trailer of the upcoming much-awaited series. The basic plot of the series is based on Citadel, the independent global spy agency, was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason and Nadia had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Priyanka's Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.