Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Priyanka Chopra brings daughter Malti to India for first time, poses with her and Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport

Ahead of Citadel promotions in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra returned to her home with her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Watch: Priyanka Chopra brings daughter Malti to India for first time, poses with her and Nick Jonas at Mumbai airport
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai, India, with her husband, Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. Before Priyanka's Citadel promotions, the actress returned from Los Angeles to Mumbai. For the unversed, this is Priyanka's first trip to India with her daughter Malti Marie. It is also rumoured that apart from Citadel promotions, Priyanka has arrived with family to attend the Roka ceremony of her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka and Nick landed at Kalina airport, on Friday afternoon, and they got a warm welcome from media photographers. The duo greeted the paps. The actress was holding Malti, asking her to wave at the paparazzi. 

Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "Absolutely awwwwww moment baby Malti's first visit to India! Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas and her baby arrives in India today after a long time! The family looks super cute and now our hearts are melting."  

 

Here's the video

As soon as Viral shared the video, several netizens reacted to it. A user wrote, "She looks so powerful... damn." Another user wrote, "Bachi ka pics lene se koi Aitraaz nahi patents ko, thats a good thing (The parents are okay with child getting clicked, that's a good thing)." A netizen wrote, "Roke ceremony k liye aye h (She's here to attend Roka ceremony)."  

On Thursday, makers of Citadel dropped a new trailer of the upcoming much-awaited series. The basic plot of the series is based on Citadel, the independent global spy agency, was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason and Nadia had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Priyanka's Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Faraaz: Sayani Gupta, Anubhav Sinha, Saiyami Kher attend special screening of Zahan Kapoor's debut film
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, Orry dumps old photos from 'last X'mas'
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple reportedly working on MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.