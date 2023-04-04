Priyanka Chopra reveals she decided to do Citadel without knowing the story: 'This show has incredible ability to...'

Citadel/File photo

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the leading stars of Prime Video's global spy series Citadel, interacted with the media ahead of the show's Asia Pacific premiere on Monday, April 3, in Mumbai. During the press conference, Priyanka revealed that she signed the Russo Brothers' spy thriller series Citadel without even knowing the story.

Priyanka, who plays Nadia Sinh in the show, said, "When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise - an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has an incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it."

Richard Madden, who gained international fame after playing Robb Stark in the superhit HBO series Game of Thrones, plays Mason Kane in Citadel. Talking about what drew him to the show, he said, "Citadel has been incredibly physically demanding. But I think that's what really drew me. It's not simply a gun show or a fight sequence. This is how these two characters interact physically, and how they dance together. We learn in each action sequence a little more about the two of them. Just like in the drama scenes, the stakes are so high because of the adrenaline of what's going on. The show just works both in the drama and action sequences."

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Asia Pacific, Prime Video, added, "We are excited to open the first window to the great universe of Citadel, and thrilled that we get to host the Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai. Citadel is the beginning of a new, ambitious, landmark franchise - one built on a completely original IP - with interconnected stories that traverse the globe. This is an amazing way to create a really diverse global community of storytellers and make entertainment truly borderless. The popularity of the genre, the novelty of the concept, and the magic of the Russo Brothers, David Weil, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and everyone else involved with Citadel, give us confidence that audiences will love this truly global series."

Created by Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, the 6-episode series featuring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles, Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28 and one episode launching weekly through May 26.



READ | Priyanka Chopra reveals what tips she has for Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Citadel India