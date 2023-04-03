Priyanka Chopra reveals what tips she has for Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Citadel India

Varun Dhawan-Priyanka Chopra-Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming action thriller series Citadel is a few weeks away from its worldwide release, and the Indian adaptation of the series is currently under production. Priyanka is excited to see Raj and DK's adaptation of her series, and she shared her views on Citadel India.

Helmed by director-duo Raj and DK, Citadel Indian adaptation stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leads. On Monday, Priyanka opened up about Varun and Samantha's adaptation of her upcoming series, Citadel. During the Asia Pacific press conference, when PC was asked if she wants to give any piece of advice or any tips to Varun and Samantha for the adaptation, she said, "I don't think I can give them any advice. They both are such accomplished actors in their ways, there's nothing I can say."

Priyanka even revealed that she met Varun Dhawan, and discussed how their version will have an interesting crossover. "I recently met Varun, and he was telling me how the shoot is going, how exciting it is. Some really cool threads connect the other instalments to our instalments. So we were discussing that, and you will find out when you start watching the show. It's really fun, and I can't wait to see that. The filmmakers, DK and Raj so amazing and talented, and they're going to bring their spin to the series."

At the same conference, Priyanka also shared her reason behind sharing her struggle in Bollywood on the 'controversial podcast.' Chopra stated she was confident enough to talk about that phase of her life on that podcast. "I think now where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt. I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgive, I think I have moved on and made peace with it. I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in the safe space." Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden-starrer Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28.