Pradeep Sarkar was working on Priya Rajvansh biopic, returned from recce days before death, reveals producer

At the time of his death, filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar was working on a biopic of late actress Priya Rajvansh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 07:04 PM IST

Pradeep Sarkar and Neeraj Tiwari
Pradeep Sarkar and Neeraj Tiwari

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away on Friday morning at the age of 67. The director, who transitioned from being a successful ad filmmaker to music video director and eventually film director, was actively developing his next film at the time of his death. Sarkar was currently developing a biopic of late actress Priya Rajvansh

Producer Neeraj Tiwari, who was backing this project along with Deepak Mukut, feels disheartened due to his sudden demise and shares how enthusiastic Pradeep was to start this film. Neeraj says, “I'm very saddened with his demise and it's a great shock for all of us as we were very much grateful and happy to have him on board. I'm speechless and this is a huge loss not only for us but for the whole industry.”

Neeraj shares that Sarkar had actually just conducted a recce for the film’s location days before his sudden death. “The film was very close to his heart and he was always enthusiastic about it. Currently, he was not working on any other projects except our film and just few days ago he did the recce,” he added. The film was supposed to go on floors in a few months time but will now be put on hold.

Priya Rajvansh, born Vera Sunder Singh, was best known for her work in films like Heer Ranjha, Hanste Zakhm, and Kudrat. In a two-decade-long career, she worked in only seven films, all directed by Chetan Anand, with whom she was in a relationship. Rajvansh was eventually murdered in 2000 by Chetan Anand’s sons Ketan Anand and Vivek Anand.

Pradeep Sarkar was a successful ad filmmaker in the 80s and 90s before becoming one of India’s most sought-after music video directors. In 2006, he made his film debut with the critically-acclaimed Parineeta. Over the years, he directed several films and web series, the last of which was Duranga, released just last year.

