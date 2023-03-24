Pradeep Sarkar dies: Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, other Bollywood celebs remember 'dada'; funeral to be held later today

Pradeep Sarkar passed away at the age of 67

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away at the age of 67 on Friday morning. The acclaimed film director, best known for Parineeta, was also considered a pioneer in the world of music videos in a long and impressive career. His death saw many leading names form the Hindi film industry express their condolences and mourn the director’s demise.

Fellow filmmaker Hansal Mehta was the first to tweet about Sarkar’s demise. Taking to Twitter on Friday morning, Hansal wrote, “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.” Sharing the filmmaker’s tweet, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!” Ajay Devgn, who produced Sarkar’s last film Helicopter Eela, tweeted, “The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences . My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada.”

Writer Swanand Kirkire, who was a friend to the late filmmaker, also mourned his demise. “Film maker and dearest friend Pradeep Sarkar the mad man left us this morning . Rest in peace Dada your passion for the art of cinema will stay in your works ! Duniya bhar ki mitti ikatthi karte the ab jannat ki mitti dibiya mein bharna .Thank you for loving me and my words,” his tweet read. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and actor Nitu Chandra Srivastava, who started her career under him, also tweeted about the filmmaker’s death.

The cause of Sarkar’s death is unknown so far. However, his family did issue a statement informing everyone about the death and his funeral, which will take place in Mumbai later today (March 24). “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that Pradeep has departed for his heavenly abode. Please join us at 4pm for his funeral at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium to say goodbye to him,” it read.