Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who directed films like Parineeta and Mardaani, passed away at the age of 67 on Friday morning. a noted ad filmmaker before he turned to editing and direction in the late 90s, first with music videos and later with films. Sarkar filmed some of the most popular Hindi music videos like Shubha Mudgal's Ab Ke Saawan, Euphoria's Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, and Maaeri.

The director's funeral took place in the evening at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, and other celebs reached his home to pay their last respects. (All images: Viral Bhayani)