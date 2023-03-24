Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites

From Deepika Padukone to Rhea Chakraborty, multiple celebrities reached Pradeep Sarkar's home to pay their last respects.
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who directed films like Parineeta and Mardaani, passed away at the age of 67 on Friday morning. a noted ad filmmaker before he turned to editing and direction in the late 90s, first with music videos and later with films. Sarkar filmed some of the most popular Hindi music videos like Shubha Mudgal's Ab Ke Saawan, Euphoria's Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, and Maaeri.
The director's funeral took place in the evening at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, and other celebs reached his home to pay their last respects. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Rani Mukerji
The late filmmaker directed Rani Mukerji in two films namely Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Mardaani. While the 2007 film was a social drama, the 2014 release was an action-thriller in which the actress played a cop.
2. Vidya Balan
Pradeep Sarkar and Vidya Balan both made their Bollywood debut with the 2005 film Parineeta, adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1914 Bengali novel of the same name.
3. Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza also starred in the filmmaker's first film Parineeta, which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Raima Sen, and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty in pivotal roles.
4. Rhea Chakraborty
The Chehre actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, also reached the late director's home to pay her last respects.
5. Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Pradeep Sarkar began his career with Vidu Vinod Chopra, first by editing Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and then directing Parineeta for his banner Vinod Chopra Films.
6. Deepika Padukone
Pradeep Sarkar directed Deepika Padukone in the 2010 romantic drama Lafangey Parindey, which also featured Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kay Kay Menon, Piyush Mishra, and Namit Das among others.