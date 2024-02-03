Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

Poonam Pandey confirms she is alive with a new video and gets brutally trolled for faking her demise.

Poonam Pandey’s death news created a stir on social media. Many celebrities were seen sharing condolences, however, it turned out to be a publicity stunt. The actress revealed she faked her demise to create awareness about cervical cancer. This has left netizens furious.

On Saturday, Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram and shared a video confirming that she is alive and that she faked her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. While sharing a video the actress wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer."

In another video, the actress apologized for faking her death and said, "I'm sorry I've caused this tear and I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt. I intend to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes! I faked my demise ...extreme I know..But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? it's a disease that silently takes your life and this disease needed the spotlight urgently. I'm proud of what my death news has been able to achieve. And for those who've questions for me, I'll see you live on Hautterfly."

Netizens were furious and slammed the actress for faking her demise. One of the comments read, "Next time people won't take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility." Another wrote, "I am happy she is alive but please arrest her for this drama and publicity stunt." Another user commented, "This was the most ridiculous way to promote something." Another comment read, "I am happy you are alive but disappointed as a fan."

For the unversed, On Friday, Poonam Pandey left everyone shocked as her Instagram story revealed that she had passed away at 32 due to cervical cancer. The actress' Instagram story read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared." Many celebrities shared condoloscenes while some also speculated that she is alive.

