Twitter
Headlines

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

9 Bollywood celebs who succumbed to cancer

9 biggest controversies of Poonam Pandey

8 foods you should never cook in pressure cooker

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Meet actress who did side roles for money, earned lot of fame but is still struggling after 20 years, she is..

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

Poonam Pandey confirms she is alive with a new video and gets brutally trolled for faking her demise.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Poonam Pandey’s death news created a stir on social media. Many celebrities were seen sharing condolences, however, it turned out to be a publicity stunt. The actress revealed she faked her demise to create awareness about cervical cancer. This has left netizens furious. 

On Saturday, Poonam Pandey took to her Instagram and shared a video confirming that she is alive and that she faked her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer. While sharing a video the actress wrote, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer." 

In another video, the actress apologized for faking her death and said, "I'm sorry I've caused this tear and I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt. I intend to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes! I faked my demise ...extreme I know..But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? it's a disease that silently takes your life and this disease needed the spotlight urgently. I'm proud of what my death news has been able to achieve. And for those who've questions for me, I'll see you live on Hautterfly." 

Netizens were furious and slammed the actress for faking her demise. One of the comments read, "Next time people won't take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility." Another wrote, "I am happy she is alive but please arrest her for this drama and publicity stunt." Another user commented, "This was the most ridiculous way to promote something." Another comment read, "I am happy you are alive but disappointed as a fan." 

For the unversed, On Friday, Poonam Pandey left everyone shocked as her Instagram story revealed that she had passed away at 32 due to cervical cancer. The actress' Instagram story read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared." Many celebrities shared condoloscenes while some also speculated that she is alive.

Read 'Ask questions': Poonam Pandey's husband Sam says 'something isn't right' about her death, co-star claims her body is...

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Abhinav Bindra selected as torchbearer for Paris Olympics 2024

Weather update: Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, downpours to continue today

Meet China's richest man who once worked as construction worker, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

White House: US-India drone deal holds "significant potential" for strategic technology cooperation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE