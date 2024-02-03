'Ask questions': Poonam Pandey's husband Sam says 'something isn't right' about her death, co-star claims her body is...

Twitter
Headlines

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

9 Bollywood celebs who succumbed to cancer

9 biggest controversies of Poonam Pandey

8 foods you should never cook in pressure cooker

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who did side roles for money, earned lot of fame but is still struggling after 20 years, she is..

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after many flop films, became a cook, she is now...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

'Ask questions': Poonam Pandey's husband Sam says 'something isn't right' about her death, co-star claims her body is...

Sam Bombay said that 'something isn't right' after Poonam Pandey's death news came out. He has urged everyone to ask questions.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 11:52 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The news of actress Poonam Pandey's death, on Friday, shocked the entire nation. Now, a day after her reported demise, her ex-husband Sam Bombay has reacted to it. In a note, he expressed disbelief in the news and urged people to "ask questions."

Sam shared his thoughts on Instagram, stating, "I have not been able to fully process this. It certainly can't be true. And I don't want to believe it is. I'll compose my emotions and post something shortly. Please pray for Poonam," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay)

He went on to say, "I thank everyone for their condolences but I'll request you to assess and ask questions. Something doesn't feel right." For those unfamiliar, Poonam and Sam tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2020. However, their marriage was short-lived as they separated within a few months following accusations of domestic violence made by the actress.

Poonam had accused Sam of physically assaulting and molesting her, leading her to file an official complaint with the police. She highlighted a history of abuse in their relationship. Additionally, she claimed on the show Lock Upp that she had experienced a brain hemorrhage due to Sam's repeated assaults.

Meanwhile, Shivam Sharma (her co-Lock Upp contestant), while speaking to Pinkvilla, expressed shock and disbelief over Poonam Pandey's death. He shared, "We've spent a lot of time together, and all those memories are flashing in front of my eyes. It is quite unbelievable because the reason for death is cancer. Haven't heard of someone passing away because of cancer. There were no symptoms, and she never mentioned it."

He continued, saying, "A common friend informed me that her mortal remains are in Pune, while her family is in Kanpur. I don't know how her family will plan the last rites. I want to send a lot of strength to her family."

Meanwhile, her PR agency has also stated on her death news and said, "This is to place on record that we have received a call from her family member (sister) this morning regarding her sudden demise and confirming the news (as posted on her official Insta id). We are awaiting further information from the family to update everyone, we will release an official statement as we receive the further update to be shared."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This woman was stopped from boarding flight as her top was showing ‘too much skin'

Fighter villain Rishabh Sawhney reacts to underperformance of Hrithik Roshan's film: 'I am shocked with...'

Budget 2024: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier; know here

BYJU's investors seek ouster of founders Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath

Hero Heroine: Filming of Divyah Khosla Kumar's bilingual film commences in Hyderabad, makers release new poster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her New Year getaway with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, Madhu Chopra; see photos

From Vikrant Massey to Adarsh Gourav: New gen outsiders who have made their mark in Bollywood

In pics: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Prashanth Neel celebrate Salaar's box office success

Streaming This Week: Killer Soup, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Ira Khan shares romantic kiss with Nupur Shikhare, hugs dad Aamir Khan in dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE