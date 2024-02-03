'Ask questions': Poonam Pandey's husband Sam says 'something isn't right' about her death, co-star claims her body is...

Sam Bombay said that 'something isn't right' after Poonam Pandey's death news came out. He has urged everyone to ask questions.

The news of actress Poonam Pandey's death, on Friday, shocked the entire nation. Now, a day after her reported demise, her ex-husband Sam Bombay has reacted to it. In a note, he expressed disbelief in the news and urged people to "ask questions."

Sam shared his thoughts on Instagram, stating, "I have not been able to fully process this. It certainly can't be true. And I don't want to believe it is. I'll compose my emotions and post something shortly. Please pray for Poonam," he wrote.

He went on to say, "I thank everyone for their condolences but I'll request you to assess and ask questions. Something doesn't feel right." For those unfamiliar, Poonam and Sam tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2020. However, their marriage was short-lived as they separated within a few months following accusations of domestic violence made by the actress.

Poonam had accused Sam of physically assaulting and molesting her, leading her to file an official complaint with the police. She highlighted a history of abuse in their relationship. Additionally, she claimed on the show Lock Upp that she had experienced a brain hemorrhage due to Sam's repeated assaults.

Meanwhile, Shivam Sharma (her co-Lock Upp contestant), while speaking to Pinkvilla, expressed shock and disbelief over Poonam Pandey's death. He shared, "We've spent a lot of time together, and all those memories are flashing in front of my eyes. It is quite unbelievable because the reason for death is cancer. Haven't heard of someone passing away because of cancer. There were no symptoms, and she never mentioned it."

He continued, saying, "A common friend informed me that her mortal remains are in Pune, while her family is in Kanpur. I don't know how her family will plan the last rites. I want to send a lot of strength to her family."

Meanwhile, her PR agency has also stated on her death news and said, "This is to place on record that we have received a call from her family member (sister) this morning regarding her sudden demise and confirming the news (as posted on her official Insta id). We are awaiting further information from the family to update everyone, we will release an official statement as we receive the further update to be shared."