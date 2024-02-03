Poonam Pandey death: Actress' family, sister untraceable, body missing, manager says...

There is an ongoing discussion about the authenticity of Poonam Pandey's death news, on social media.

Popular model and actress Poonam Pandey has passed away due to cervical cancer, as claimed by the actress's manager. Her team has also issued an official note about her demise. This news has left everyone shocked.

However, there is ongoing discussion on social media about its authenticity. Some are saying it is true, while others are labeling it as a publicity stunt. However, Poonam Pandey's family has maintained silence on her death, and there has been no confirmation or statement from them regarding this issue.

Meanwhile, her PR agency has also stated on her death news and said, "This is to place on record that we have received a call from her family member (sister) this morning regarding her sudden demise and confirming the news (as posted on her official Insta id). We are awaiting further information from the family to update everyone, we will release an official statement as we receive the further update to be shared."

On Friday, news of Poonam Pandey's death took the internet by storm, it was first shared by her team on her own Instagram account that she passed away due to cervical cancer. However, there has been no statement from Poonam's family regarding this matter. This has led some people to speculate that it could be a publicity stunt. Others are shocked as Poonam had never mentioned this illness before. Moreover, she had shared a video just three days ago, on Instagram and she seemed in good health in it.

Meanwhile, according to IndiaToday's report, Poonam Pandey's family has been missing since the news of her death emerged. In a conversation with a news portal, a close source of the actress revealed that on Friday morning, they received a call from Poonam's sister, who shared the news of her death and mentioned cervical cancer.

After the post was shared on Poonam's Instagram page, the source attempted to contact her sister, but her phone was unreachable.

The search for the body:

Following the news of Poonam's death, everyone is eager to know the whereabouts of her body. People want to know where is she. According to several media reports, the building where Poonam was said to be residing has also not provided any information on this matter.

Note: The demise news of Poonam Pandey may turn out to be a publicity stunt as cervical cancer patients don't die suddenly.