'Life is meant to be lived not spent caged and masked for a year': Pooja Bedi's latest video screams of privilege

Pooja Bedi, who is currently spending time with her fiancé Maneck Contractor in Goa, on Wednesday, shared a video from the city that screamed of privilege amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country and the deadly second wave.

Pooja posted two videos on her Twitter account and said "life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!" Pooja's tweet did not sit well with many users, one of whom commented saying, "Ma'am people are dying of covid complications every day. check your privilege. God bless you."

Fo the uninformed, India recorded its highest ever single-day spike in tally with over 1.84 lakh new cases on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,38,73,825. In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,72,085.

Also read Pooja Bedi shares bold photos with model Marc Robinson from controversial condom ad of the 90s

As for her video, Pooja wrote, "Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived.. not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?"

In the video, she is also heard saying, "The joys of being in Goa." She is seen leaning on Maneck as she calls him "my baby".

Sharing another video Pooja tweeted, "I (love) Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goa the outdoors The warmth of the locals The amazing food The sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa @happysoulindia @goatourisminfo @goatourismtdg #happysoulmoment #happysoulwellness."

Pooja is the mother of actor Alaya F, who made her film debut in 2020 with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' opposite Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, Pooja was recently seen in the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' playing the role of a therapist. Pooja also starred in the Zee5 original film 'Comedy Couple'.