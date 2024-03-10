Twitter
'Pit jata abhi': Salman Khan gets angry after fan takes selfie video with him, netizens react

Salman Khan got angry after a fan tried to record him at the airport.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 03:31 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Salman Khan getting angry (Credit: Instant Bollywood/Instagram)
Superstar Salman Khan, who is also known as bhaijaan, prioritises consent above all else. In a viral video, he is seen getting angry at a fan who was recording a selfie video while walking slightly ahead of him at an airport.

In the short clip, Salman is walking with an airline official when a fan, at a distance, starts recording him. After noticing this, the airline staff signals the fan to stop. Salman then turns towards the fan, who is smiling, and sternly gestures to him to stop with a firm "no." The video ends after that.

Social media users reacted to the clip, and one of them wrote, "Bhaijan ke hath se pit jata Aaj Bach Gaya." The second one said, "Side se video bna rha isme gussa kyu?" The third one said, "Sallu bhai be like: mai aa jau kya apni par." The fourth one said, "Tu wahi ruk aa raha hu gaadi lekr :- Salmon bho."

Salman Khan is known for his cheeky sense of humour and he is often seen roasting his co-stars or Bigg Boss contestants. It was in 2008 when the actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya became Salman's target when he and Katrina Kaif came to the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009 in November 2008 to promote their musical drama film Yuvvraaj. Himesh was one of the judges in the show, along with Aadesh Shrivastava, Pritam, and Shankar Mahadevan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 

Applauding one of the contestants for her singing skills, the superstar jokingly said that Himesh will steal her song and the latter got a bit upset hearing this statement. Himesh retaliated and asked, "Kaunsa gaana uthayaa maine ab tak? (Which song I have stolen till now)". Salman continued the joke adding that Himesh has copied songs in the actor's films itself.

The funny exchange quickly turned into a heated argument when Himesh asked the Tiger 3 actor to not make any allegations. Salman added, "Kitne Anu Malik ke gaane uthaaye tune aur woh gaane jo usne khud ne uthaaye hain (You have stolen so many songs from Anu Malik, even those that he had copied himself)".

Advertisement