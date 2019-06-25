Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor enjoy serene climate of Dogmersfield in England with mom Babita

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos posing with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their mom Babita while holidaying in England.

Karisma Kapoor, her kids Samaira, Kiaan and mom Babita have joined Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with son Taimur Ali Khan during their holiday in England. While Saif is shooting for his forthcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman in London, Bebo with her maternal family is roaming in the beautiful locales of England. Karisma, who is very much active on Instagram has been treating fans with beautiful photos posing with her sister.

Currently, they are in a small village in England named Dogmersfield and Karisma took to her Instagram story and shared a photo posing with Kareena and their mom Babita. In the photo, Karisma is looking pretty wearing a mustard yellow sweatshirt and black jeans. She teamed it up with a pair of white sneakers and black sunglasses. While Kareena looked hot in a dalmatian spots sleeveless top with fringers at the hem and blue jeans. A pair of brown boots rounded her chic look. Whereas Babita was seen in a powder blue checkered shirt and white pants with matching sneakers.

Check out the photo below:

Lolo also posted another stylish photo with Bebo and it shows how much they are enjoying the family time to the fullest. In this photo, Karisma wore a grey sweatshirt and black flared pants with black pointed pumps. While Kareena was seen in a hot pink sweater and blue jeans with brown boots. They were slaying in a stylish pose and Lolo captioned the post as, "#chill".

Meanwhile, Kareena is shuttling between Mumbai and England to be with her family and also to complete her professional commitments.