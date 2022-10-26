Phone Bhoot star Katrina Kaif scares husband Vicky Kaushal with 'biwi ka loving wake up call'

Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif, who will star in the movie Phone Bhoot, posted a humorous video on Instagram in which she can be seen scaring Vicky Kaushal with a line from the film. He is shown in the video sleeping soundly before Katrina plays the audio, at which point he wakes up terrified.

Recalling her experience of shooting the film, Katrina told DNA, "The experience was as fun as you can see in the trailer. That's a good representation of the kind of atmosphere that was there on the sets. A script like that, a film like that, the world-the genre of the film, it just inherently makes you laugh and smile. You know, the writing was fantastic, everyone's character was so well defined that it gave us clear kind of barometers for our room and where we had to play in doing comedy, and then it was just down to creating the right atmosphere, the right vibe, improvising on the sets, we have a fantastic director with us Gurmeet (Gurmmeet Singh). He has directed Mirzapur. He has that fine sense, he knows the right balance, where to draw the line you know, trying to keep short control on it because you can't let things drag in comedy. You want the right beats, know when to hit it, know when to leave it one to hit it, so I think we had the combination of everything we could want to put together, hopefully, a really great enjoyable comedy film."

Phone Bhoot releases in cinemas on November 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the horror-comedy is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.