Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan fans travel from Bangladesh to India to watch Deepika Padukone, John Abraham-starrer in theatres

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's comeback to the big screen after more than four years since his last film as a leading hero was Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in December 2018. And Pathaan has been the perfect comeback vehicle for Shah Rukh since it presents him in a never-before-seen action avatar.

This has made the film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading roles, set new records at the box office as the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner has now collected Rs 634 crore gross worldwide in its first week, which is the highest ever for a Hindi film. Shah Rukh Khan's fans have been thronging to the theatres worldwide to watch their favourite star on the big screen.

However, SRK fans in Bangladesh have been devoid of this experience since the film hasn't been released in the neighbouring country due to legal issues. The Bangladeshi director Anonno Mamun was quoted saying to the Dhaka Tribune, "Due to the complexity of laws, the movie will not be released any time soon. Apparently, there are two rules applied in case of importation of foreign films; one, no film from the sub-continent is allowed to be imported, and two, foreign films can only be imported if films from both sides are traded."

But, this hasn't stopped the die-hard fans of Shah Rukh as they are travelling to India to watch Pathaan in the theatres. Satadeep Saha, a theatre owner in Agartala, Tripura, took to his Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of a family coming in from Dhaka to watch the film at his Rupasi Cinema in the state.

This is something great people travelling from Bangladesh to India to watch Pathaan !! Thank you so much for visiting Rupasi Cinema,Agartala Tripura !! @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham @yrf pic.twitter.com/IiCFMXBeI9 — Satadeep Saha (@satadeeps) January 31, 2023

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is a part of YRF Spy Universe which also includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War. The Siddharth Anand film stars Salman Khan reprising his role from the Tiger films in an action-packed sequence.



