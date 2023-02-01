Search icon
Pathaan box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film creates Bollywood opening week history, mints Rs 634 crore

Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer film continues to set the box office on fire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles, the action-packed entertainer Pathaan continues setting new records at the box office with each passing day and now the Siddharth Anand film has created the record of highest earnings in the first week in the history of Hindi cinema.

The producers Yash Raj Films shared on their Instagram handle that Pathaan has earned Rs 634 crore gross worldwide in its first week. Out of this mammoth figure, the Indian box office has contributed Rs 395 crore gross and the overseas box office has contributed Rs 239 crore gross. The domestic net collection in India is Rs 330.25 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the weekly net domestic earnings on his Twitter handle stating that Pathaan earned Rs 55 crore, Rs 68 crore, Rs 38 crore, Rs 51.50 crore, Rs 58.50 crore, Rs 25.50 crore, and Rs 22 crore in its first seven days taking the Hindi version's total to Rs 318.50 crore. He also mentioned that the film earned Rs 11.75 crore from its Telugu and Tamil versions in its first week taking the total first-week collection to Rs 330.25 crore.

Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Hrithik Roshan's War (2019). The first two films were directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively, while the third film was helmed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan.

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 slated to release on Diwali 2023. As Salman Khan played a crucial cameo in Pathaan in his Tiger avatar, Shah Rukh will be seen in his Pathaan avatar in the third installment of the Tiger franchise.

