ParjaijiGoals: Sunny Kaushal looks dapper in ethnic outfit, Katrina Kaif REACTS

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal's actor brother Sunny Kaushal dropped an ultra-hot photo of himself dressed in an ethnic outfit in modern style, cut and silhouette. Looking dapper in a long kurta with asymmetrical hemline teamed with a matching churidaar, a sleeveless jacket and a stole inspired by folk and mosaic prints, Sunny Kaushal wrote in the caption, "Pose like a king, dress like a warrior.."

And while Sunny Kaushal slayed it in the warrior avatar, it was his sister-in-law Katrina's comments that caught everyone's attention.

As soon as Sunny dropped the photo, his 'parjaiji' aka Katrina Kaif took to the comments section and wrote, 'Vibe Hai Vibe Hai'. Other celebrities too praised Sunny's look for brother Vicky's wedding that took place in December 2021.

Check out the photo and Katrina's comment below:

Days ago, Sunny Kaushal had dropped a family photo from brother Vicky's wedding. The family picture was apparently clicked on Vicky and Katrina's mehndi night festivity. In the picture, the three Kaushal men -- Vicky, Sham and Sunny Kaushal, looked dapper, while Vicky's mother Veena Kaushal looked pretty in a heavily embroidered emerald green suit teamed with maroon salwar and dupatta.

Check out the photo below:



Katrina Kaif was spotted on Friday at the airport as she came to drop her husband Vicky Kaushal, who flew off for a shooting schedule, after celebrating the new year with her.

In the video, making the rounds on the internet, while Katrina could be seen sporting an orange nightsuit paired with her mask for COVID protection. Vicky wore a brown sweatshirt paired with denim jeans. Before Vicky came out of the car, she gave him a hug. The 'Uri' actor then stepped out and waved at the media persons.

The couple who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, returned to Mumbai last week after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives. They recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals.

On the work front, Vicky has kick-started prep of Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars 'Dangal' girls, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' directed by Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from that, the actor has two films in her kitty - Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.