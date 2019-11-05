'Panipat': Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon feature in new poster ahead of the trailer release

In just some time, the trailer for Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat will be out. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film is based on 'Third Battle of Panipat' fought between the Maratha Empire lead by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, King of Afghanistan. On Monday, the makers unveiled the first look posters of the lead characters which left an impressive mark on everyone.

Today, the actors Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti took to their social media pages and shared the new poster featuring all three of them. In the poster, Sanjay and Arjun are seen standing against each other ready for the huge war and Kriti is standing right in the centre of the poster. The poster also has the backdrop of the epic battle on which the movie is based.

Arjun shared the poster and wrote, "Biggest Battles Have Greatest Stories! #PanipatTrailer out at noon @duttsanjay @kritisanon #AshutoshGowariker @sunita.gowariker #RohitShelatkar @sarkarshibasish @agppl @visionworldfilm @reliance.entertainment @zeemusiccompany @avigowariker @ckmurali.dop @nitinchandrakantdesai @neeta_lulla @padminikolhapure @mohnish_bahl #ZeenatAman @sahilgsalathia"

Check out the poster below:

Apart from Sanjay, Arjun and Kriti, Panipat also stars Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl and Sahil Salathia in pivotal roles.

Talking about Zeenat being a part of the film, Ashutosh had earlier said, "It is an absolute honour and a fan moment to be directing Zeenat Ji. There are many, many of her films that I have loved and especially her work in them. What is most fascinating about her is her humility despite all the stardom."

Panipat is releasing on December 6, 2019.