Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Celina Jaitly has stepped up her defamation case against self-proclaimed critic from Pakistan Umair Sandhu, who claimed she had slept with Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan.

A few months ago, Celina Jaitly had famously taken to task a self-proclaimed journalist and film critic from Pakistan who had made some salacious claims against her. Umair Sandhu had tweeted that Celina had slept with both Fardeen Khan and Feroz Khan, following which Celina had schooled him on Twitter. Now, the actress has revealed that she has taken up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs, who have sought a response from the Pakistan High Commission.

Celina had made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Janasheen that was produced by Feroz Khan and starred his son Fardeen. Earlier this year, Umair Sandhu had tweeted, ““Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father ( Feroz Khan ) and son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.” Celina had responded to the tweet angrly back then and promise legal action.

On Sunday, she gave an update in the case in a long note on Twitter. The actress stated, “A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition he made claims targeting me and my family’s safety and security even in Austria. My response to his harassment and fake claims from Pakistan went viral and garnered support from millions of Twitterati including Pakistani nationals who were appalled at his behaviour. “

Noting that Sandhu is based in Pakistan, which makes it difficult for her to prosecute him for defamation, the actress detailed how she went about it. “The perpetrator changes his location on social media consistently but was hiding in Pakistan, as a result there of legal recourse was not possible for me and he continued to assault my character and modesty from across the border. I thereby took the matter to the National Commission Of Women in India. @NCWIndia took cognizance of my complaint and wrote a letter addressed to the respected Joint Secretary (PAI Division), Ministry of External Affairs @MEAIndia for initiating necessary action in the matter. The Commission has received a positive response from the MEA communicated via letter. The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident.”

The actress said that she chose to fight this fight not just for herself but also for the late Feroz Khan, whom she referred to as her mentor and godfather. “For me it was not just a fight for the open assault on my character but also an assault on my integrity, my motherhood, my family and above all my God father and my beloved mentor Mr Feroz khan who is no longer in this world here to defend himself. He was my mentor, my friend my guide and I am eternally grateful for the love, respect and career he gave me. I am an Indian army war hero’s daughter and I was going to fight it till my last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson,” the actress added.

Celina thanked the NCW, Indian government, and the Ministry of External Affairs, for their help in the matter, as well as the media and her fans and followers on the social media.