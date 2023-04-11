Angry Celina Jaitly slams self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu after he claims she had affairs with 'both father and son'

Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly had a furious response to self-proclaimed film critic and controversial Twitter user Umair Sandhu after he posted a rather unsavoury tweet, accusing her of engaging in affairs with both Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. Celina’s angry response on Tuesday evening was applauded by her followers, many of whom urged her to file a defamation case against Sandhu.

On Monday, Sandhu, who describes himself as ‘no 1 south Asian film critic’, tweeted a picture of Celina and wrote, “#CelinaJaitley is the only Actress in Bollywood who slept with both Father (Feroze Khan) & son (Fardeen Khan) many times.” Even as many Twitter users criticised the tweet and slammed Sandhu, he did not respond or delete the tweet.

On Tuesday, Celina herself responded to the tweet as she shared it and wrote a rather angry response. “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime,” she wrote. The actress also tagged Twitter Safety, urging them to take action against the tweet.

The actress’ emotional response found support in fans and followers, many of whom rallied behind her. One tweeted, “Wonder, how could someone make such disrespectful and offensive comments. Glad to see, you are taking action.” Others urged her to take legal action against Sandhu for the tweet. “Do file a defamation case against this wretched man. Don't spare him,” tweeted one. Another echoed the sentiment and added, “Do file a defamation case ma'am. Don't let such low life go easily.”

Celina Jaitly won the Miss India crown in 2001 and made her Bollywood debut with Janasheen in 2003. The film was directed by Feroz Khan and starred Fardeen in the lead. She appeared in commercial successes like No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Golmaal Returns.