Urvashi Rautela files defamation case against Umair Sandhu for allegedly tweeting fake news about her and Akhil Akkineni

Urvashi Rautela sends defamation legal notice to self-proclaimed film critic Umair Sandhu for sharing alleged fake news about her and Akhil Akkineni.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Urvashi Rautela-Akhil Akkineni

Urvashi Rautela has sent a defamation notice to UAE-based Umair Sandhu, who claims to be a film critic. Urvashi had responded to a tweet from Sandhu's account where he had claimed the actress was harassed by Akhil Akkineni on the sets of their upcoming film Agent. On Sunday, Urvashi informed on social media that she had filed a case against Sandhu.

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram to share the alleged fake news that Umair Sandhu had tweeted. The tweet read, “#AkhilAkkineni “harassed” Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela during the soot of Agent in Europe. As per her, He is a very immature kind of actor & feeling uncomfortable working with him.”

In response, the actress wrote, “Defamation legal notice has been served by my legal team. Definitely disgruntled by indecent journalists like you for your spurious/ridiculous tweets. You are not my official spokesperson. And yes, you are a very immature kind of journalist who made me & my family extremely uncomfortable“

Urvashi Rautela's fans appreciated her move and showed their support in the comment section. One of the comments read, “This is a very good thing you did.” Another fan wrote, “standing with you ma’am.” Many others appreciated her for taking legal action against Sandhu instead of simply calling him out.

Umair Sandhu, who claims to be 'no 1 South Asian film critic', has run foul of several Bollywood celebrities in the past too. Earlier this month, Celina Jaitly had called him out for an indecent tweet about her having an alleged affair with both Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. Celina’s angry response had many of her followers urging her to file a defamation case against Sandhu. Sandhu, on his part, has not responded to Celina or Urvashi and has not deleted the tweets as well.

Read Angry Celina Jaitly slams self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu after he claims she had affairs with 'both father and son'

 

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
