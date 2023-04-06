Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Urvashi Rautela reacts to viral 'Thank God Urvashi is not here' during Rishabh Pant's appearance at DC vs GT

Urvashi Rautela shared the photo of the girl holding placard on which 'thank God Urvashi is not here’ when Rishabh Pant made his first public appearance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

Urvashi Rautela reacts to viral 'Thank God Urvashi is not here' during Rishabh Pant's appearance at DC vs GT
Credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, on Wednesday, reacted to a viral photo in which a girl can be seen holding a placard on which ‘Thank God Urvashi is not here’ was written. The placard hinted at Rishabh Pant who made his first public appearance at Arun Jaitley Stadium to cheer his team Delhi Capitals, after the accident.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the photo of the placard with the caption, “Why?” Social media users reacted to her post, one of them wrote, “Urvashi Urvashi take it easy Urvashi.” The second one said, “She hasn’t mentioned Rautela, so ignore.” The third one said, “Rishabh Bhai always hero for our country but please remember Urvashi Rautela is also only one who won 2 miss universe award and make us proud in the world. There is no means of trolling both are the proud of our country #urvashirautela #rishabhpant.”

Take a look:

Urvashi Rautela, who shares a controversial relationship with Rishabh Pant, recently wished the cricketer a speedy recovery when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, February 17. The photographer at the airport asked the actress if she had seen Pant's recent photos in which he is seen walking on crutches, to which Urvashi asked him which photo he is are talking about.

When the paparazzo told her that Pant is in his recovery phase, she said, "He is an asset to our country, India's pride". The pap continued saying that his good wishes are with the cricketer, and the actress replied, "Humari bhi (Mine too)". The video, shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on the internet.

It was in August last year when Rautela claimed that a certain 'Mr. RP' tried to woo her. Since it was rumoured that she is dating Pant in 2018, netizens thought that it was a dig at the wicketkeeper-batsman. The actress and the cricketer then posted cryptic posts on their social media attacking each other.

Read| 'Rishabh Pant ko loot liya aapne': Netizens react to Urvashi Rautela's reel on Pathaan song Besharam Rang

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Hot belly dancing videos of Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla that will leave you stunned
Super Bowl 2023: Rihanna’s red bodysuit turns heads at halftime show; know whopping price of outfit
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New road to join Noida Airport, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with EPE, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad residents to benefit
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.