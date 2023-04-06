Urvashi Rautela reacts to viral 'Thank God Urvashi is not here' during Rishabh Pant's appearance at DC vs GT

Credit: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, on Wednesday, reacted to a viral photo in which a girl can be seen holding a placard on which ‘Thank God Urvashi is not here’ was written. The placard hinted at Rishabh Pant who made his first public appearance at Arun Jaitley Stadium to cheer his team Delhi Capitals, after the accident.

The actress took to Instagram and shared the photo of the placard with the caption, “Why?” Social media users reacted to her post, one of them wrote, “Urvashi Urvashi take it easy Urvashi.” The second one said, “She hasn’t mentioned Rautela, so ignore.” The third one said, “Rishabh Bhai always hero for our country but please remember Urvashi Rautela is also only one who won 2 miss universe award and make us proud in the world. There is no means of trolling both are the proud of our country #urvashirautela #rishabhpant.”

Take a look:

Urvashi Rautela, who shares a controversial relationship with Rishabh Pant, recently wished the cricketer a speedy recovery when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, February 17. The photographer at the airport asked the actress if she had seen Pant's recent photos in which he is seen walking on crutches, to which Urvashi asked him which photo he is are talking about.

When the paparazzo told her that Pant is in his recovery phase, she said, "He is an asset to our country, India's pride". The pap continued saying that his good wishes are with the cricketer, and the actress replied, "Humari bhi (Mine too)". The video, shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, has gone viral on the internet.

It was in August last year when Rautela claimed that a certain 'Mr. RP' tried to woo her. Since it was rumoured that she is dating Pant in 2018, netizens thought that it was a dig at the wicketkeeper-batsman. The actress and the cricketer then posted cryptic posts on their social media attacking each other.

