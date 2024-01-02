Headlines

Orry shows middle finger to Palak Tiwari in alleged leaked WhatsApp chat, she mentions Sara Ali Khan when...

Orry rejected Palak Tiwari's apology and showed her the middle finger, as per a screenshot of their alleged leaked WhatsApp chat shared on Reddit.

Aman Wadhwa

Jan 02, 2024

The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is often seen partying with several star kids including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, Veer Pahariya, Sara Tendulkar, and others. Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is also spotted with Orry at some of the occasions.

Now, a screenshot of the alleged leaked WhatsApp chat between Orry and Palak has gone viral in which she is apologising to him and he is showing her the middle finger. The screenshot has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip and has gone viral on social media.

"Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want", Palak sent these WhatsApp messages to Orry before he replied her with a middle finger emoji as seen in the viral screenshot. She then mentioned Sara Ali Khan and told him, "Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it", and he replied, "No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk." Palak's last message to Orry read, "I've said my apology." We couldn't verify if the screenshot is genuine.

A user on Reddit made a guess regarding this fight and wrote, "So it looks like he and Palak Tiwari had a tiff; Orry told Sara Ali Khan that Palak needs to apologize. Sara tried to play peacemaker, and Palak decided to apologize for the sake of Sara." "Where had he posted this? Maybe it's just PR, dude. No one wants to wash their dirty laundry in public", read another comment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan last year. The action drama also featured an ensemble of actors including Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Shehnaaz Gill among others. And Orry's work is still a secret to the whole world.

