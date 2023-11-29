Headlines

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

Google will delete contacts, photos, files and more data of thousands of users, check if you are in the list

Salman Khan receives death threat days after Lawrence Bishnoi's attack on Gippy Grewal's house, police review security

Cyclone Michaung: Likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours, IMD alerts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

Google will delete contacts, photos, files and more data of thousands of users, check if you are in the list

Winter Wonders: 8 nutritious fruits from India to enjoy this season

Vicky Kaushal films ranked best to worst

Unhealthy foods that must be avoided

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Meet actress who dated India cricketer, never got married, is a single mother, worked only in flop films, now works as..

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has reacted to the Instagram reel remixing the viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with the popular track Gori Gori from Main Hoon Na.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is seen attending multiple Bollywood parties each week. He keeps travelling between different cities across the world and wears clothes worth lakhs of rupees. But, noody really knows what he does and the internet has been trying to find the answer for the same.

The viral question 'Karta Kya Hai Orry', asked by multiple celebrities and in the ongoing shows such as Bigg Boss 17 and Koffee With Karan 8, has now been remixed with the popular track Gori Gori from Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao-starrer Main Hoon Na. This reel created by the Instagram content creator Mayur Jumani has gone viral on the internet. 

The clip also features Orry's viral 'liver' quote, in which he said, "You jog, you are a jogger. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver." Orry himself reacted to the clip and wrote in the comments section, "Kind of offended a collab reel was not requested", as he wanted to share the reel on his Instagram feed as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mayur Jumani (@mayurjumani)

Meanwhile, Orry stayed for almost 30 hours inside the Bigg Boss 17 house in the past weekend. The housemates hosted three different housewarming parties for him. He was given the power to switch between the parties and then, he had to decide which of the three makaans hosted the best party for him. 

After the three entertaining parties, Orry decided that it was the contestants inside the DIL who entertained him the most. For winning the task, Bigg Boss then provided a special dinner for Orry and the housemates of the DIL makaan - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

READ | Know real reason why Orry left Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 within two days of entering

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yash Chopra once locked Rani Mukerji’s parents in a room, refused to let them out until…

‘Silence...': Jasprit Bumrah’s cryptic Instagram story leaves netizens confused, unfollows Mumbai Indians

Delhi rains: Sixteen flights diverted due to bad weather in capital

Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam dazzle in elegant attire at Imam-ul Haq's reception

Uttarkashi tunnel: Rescuers resort to old method of rat-hole mining as modern machine fail

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE