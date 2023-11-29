Orry is 'kind of offended' on reel remixing viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with Main Hoon Na's Gori Gori

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has reacted to the Instagram reel remixing the viral question 'karta kya hai Orry' with the popular track Gori Gori from Main Hoon Na.

The social media sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is seen attending multiple Bollywood parties each week. He keeps travelling between different cities across the world and wears clothes worth lakhs of rupees. But, noody really knows what he does and the internet has been trying to find the answer for the same.

The viral question 'Karta Kya Hai Orry', asked by multiple celebrities and in the ongoing shows such as Bigg Boss 17 and Koffee With Karan 8, has now been remixed with the popular track Gori Gori from Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao-starrer Main Hoon Na. This reel created by the Instagram content creator Mayur Jumani has gone viral on the internet.

The clip also features Orry's viral 'liver' quote, in which he said, "You jog, you are a jogger. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver." Orry himself reacted to the clip and wrote in the comments section, "Kind of offended a collab reel was not requested", as he wanted to share the reel on his Instagram feed as well.

Meanwhile, Orry stayed for almost 30 hours inside the Bigg Boss 17 house in the past weekend. The housemates hosted three different housewarming parties for him. He was given the power to switch between the parties and then, he had to decide which of the three makaans hosted the best party for him.

After the three entertaining parties, Orry decided that it was the contestants inside the DIL who entertained him the most. For winning the task, Bigg Boss then provided a special dinner for Orry and the housemates of the DIL makaan - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.



