Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with Suhana Khan, Sussanne Khan at Sandeep Khosla's birthday bash, see viral photos

Orry with Suhana Khan and Sussanne Khan/Instagram

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is often spotted with star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Ahan Shetty, Mahikaa Rampal, and others at parties in Mumbai, Dubai, and other cities. He is one of the most trending social media celebrities as he keeps sharing photos from his lavish parties on his Instagram.

Recently, he shared pictures with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and The Archies actor Suhana Khan, Hrithik Roshan's ex-girlfriend Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, Sanjay Kapoor's wife and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor, and famous fashion designers Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sandeep Khosla at the latter's 60th birthday bash on May 10 in Mumbai.

Here are the photos that Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared on his Instagram Stories. These pictures were later shared by multiple fan clubs and went viral on social media. Suhana looked beautiful in a red dress as she posed with Orry who wore a black shirt and brown cargo pants.





























Apart from the celebrities mentioned above, Jaya Bachchan with her children Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda, Swara Bhasker with husband Fahad Ahmad, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre with her husband Goldie Behl also attended the party.

Coming back to Orry, his social media following has been growing with each passing day as he has more than 3.4 lakh followers on Instagram, where he keeps sharing his pictures with multiple star kids. The social media sensation also keeps sharing photos of his luxurious lifestyle and wearing expensive brands in his photos.



