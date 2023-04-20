Suhana Khan sets summer fashion goals in floral dress with plunging neckline, watch viral video

Suhana Khan/Viral Bhayani

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a true fashionista. The 22-year-old star kid, who often treats her fans and followers with her mesmerising and gorgeous pictures on her Instagram, also became the brand ambassador of a global cosmetics brand recently.

Suhana was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday afternoon. The young sensation set summer fashion goals in a breezy floral dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-slit as she posed for the paparazzi. The video, shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, is going viral on the internet.

Some netizens guessed that Suhana might be headed to Delhi to watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar's daughter has been spotted multiple times cheering for her team in the stadiums in the ongoing season of the domestic cricket league.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be seen making her Bollywood debut in the romantic musical film The Archies, based on the American comics of the same name. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar of Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame, will be a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Netflix later this

Apart from Suhana, the film will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.



