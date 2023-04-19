Search icon
Take a look inside Suhana Khan's bedroom in her latest photoshoot, see viral pics

Suhana Khan's pictures are part of the photoshoot from her mother Gauri Khan's latest coffee table book My Life In Design.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Take a look inside Suhana Khan's bedroom in her latest photoshoot, see viral pics
Suhana Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids. She often shares her glamorous pictures on the internet. The entire Khan family, including Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, recently posed together for the photoshoot of Gauri's latest coffee table book on interior design called My Life In Design.

Now, some pictures from the same photoshoot are going viral on the internet in which Suhana, wearing statement earrings with a ponytail, can be seen lying on her bed in her bedroom. While one photo is a monochromatic one, the other one is coloured with light-green linens. The photo has been shared by Suhana Khan's fan page on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be seen making her Bollywood debut in the romantic musical film The Archies, based on the American comics of the same name. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar of Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame, will be a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Netflix later this

Apart from Suhana, the film will also mark the acting debut of two other big star kids - Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister.

It has been reported that Shah Rukh's daughter and Amitabh's grandson are dating each other. Talking about their relationship, a Hindustan Times report quoted a source, "They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members."

READ | Aryan Khan poses with mom Gauri Khan in Avinash Gowariker's latest photo, Farah Khan says 'gorgeous family'

