Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Here are the shows and movies released on different OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and ZEE5 this week.

  • May 13, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

From Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha to Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma-starrer Dahaad, here are the five OTT titles you must watch this weekend.

 

1. Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha
More than seven months after its theatrical release, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha finally started streaming on JioCinema on May 12.

2. Dahaad

Dahaad
Led by brilliant performances from Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah, the police procedural crime drama Dahaad premiered on Prime Video on May 12.

 

3. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
Based on a real story, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, headlined by Rani Mukerjee in the titular role, came out on Netflix on May 12, two months after its release on March 17.

4. Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam
The mythological romantic drama Shaakuntalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, dropped on Prime Video on May 11. The film, released last month, was a huge commercial failure.

5. Taj Reign of Revenge

Taj Reign of Revenge
The second season of Taj, titled Taj: Reign of Revenge, premiered on ZEE5 on May 12, just two months after the first season Taj: Divided By Blood released on March 3.

