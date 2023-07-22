Oppenheimer: Netizens laud Robert Downey Jr’s performance in Christopher Nolan film, say ‘he deserves an Oscar’

Headlines

Netizens laud Robert Downey Jr's performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Christopher Nolan’s film, Oppenheimer, released on July 21 has created a stir at the box office. The movie is garnering positive responses from the audience and is being widely appreciated. Other than Cillian Murphy, netizens are also praising Robert Downey Jr’s performance in the film and think he deserves an Oscar for his performance.

The stills of Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss from the movie Oppenheimer is taking rounds on social media. The actor has made his comeback to the silver screen after 3 years and impressed fans with his performance in Christopher Nolan’s film. He is seen in a completely different avatar than Iron Man and fans can’t stop praising him.

One of the Tweets read, “I loved every second of #Oppenheimer. It felt like time travel, and like I was watching a film from the good old days of cinema. I can't get enough of #RobertDowneyJr's performance. The #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor should be his. No question about it. Just phenomenal.”

Another fan tweeted, “I speak for everyone when I say #RobertDowneyJr as Strauss deserves an Oscar!”

Another tweet read, “Robert Downey Jr. is really really good in #OPPENHEIMER. This is the role where he separates himself from Iron Man and proves his talent as a serious actor. He steals the show many times, especially in the third act and his role is very very interesting.“

Fans think Robert Downey Jr stole the show in Christopher Nolan’s film and said, “#RobertDowneyJr stole the show with an unforgettable performance in #Oppenheimer. Downey is magnetic- you hang on to his every word. From line delivery to eye contact, he hits every note in this performance to perfection. Truly a career outing that deserves Oscar recognition. #GOAT”

One of the fans shared their favorite dialogue of Robert Downey Jr from Oppenheimer and wrote, “Amateurs chase the sun and get burned. Power stays in the shadows." 

Another tweet read, “This might be RDJ's best performance.....
Well well well iron man haan.”

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, and Kenneth Branagh. The film is a biopic based on the story of an American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, often called the father of the atomic Bomb. The movie shows his journey from a student to a national hero and then a villain. 

The film clashed with Margot Robbie’s Barbie and according to early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, Oppenheimer has collected Rs 13.50 crore on its first day of theatrical release and is going stronger than Barbie which collected Rs 5 crore.

Read Oppenheimer’s India connect: Father of atomic bomb got ‘Top Secret’ letter from Jawaharlal Nehru, know why

 

