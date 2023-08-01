OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on reports of Akshay Kumar-starrer getting postponed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s movie was reported to have 20 cuts suggested by CBFC and rated ‘A’. However, now the producer of OMG 2 has declared that the movie has cleared without any ‘major cuts’ and is set to release on August 11 without any delay.

On Tuesday, Ajith Andhare took to his Twitter and shared his happiness about Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s upcoming movie OMG 2 getting cleared without ‘no major cuts’ and said, “Happy to share #OMG2 is cleared & we are set for a release on 11th. No major cuts only some changes that are always part of a process. See you at the theatres soon…”

Happy to share #OMG2 is cleared & we are set for a release on 11th. No major cuts only some changes that are always part of a process. See you at the theatres soon... @akshaykumar @TripathiiPankaj@raiamitbabulal@yamigautam

Earlier, due to the CBFC cuts, there were reports of the movie getting delayed as the makers wanted to fight for a U/A certificate. However, according to a report from Pinkvilla, the idea was dropped after the committee asked for a lot of cuts which hampered the narrative of the film. A source told the portal, “For the U/A certificate, the committee had asked for a lot of cuts, which hampered the narrative of the film. The makers didn’t want to compromise with the sanctity of the film and hence they chose to go ahead with an adults-only certification. They have respected the modifications suggested by the board, and will go ahead with an A certificate providing an uncompromised story-telling experience to the audience.” The film is finally certified ‘A- Adult rated’ and will release on the scheduled date.

The movie has been grabbing headlines since the release of the movie’s trailer. Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 stars Yami Gautam, Akshay Kumar, and Pankaj Tripathi. Akshay will be seen portraying the role of Lord Shiva in the movie. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11 and will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

