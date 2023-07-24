Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 are set to release in theatres on August 11. Barbie and Oppenheimer have opened to a thunderous response at box office.

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 are two of the most awaited films this year as their prequels have been massive commercial successes and have also been loved by audiences. Both films are slated to release in theatres on August 11 to take advantage of the extended Independence Day weekend.

Ahead of this much-awaited box-office clash, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma reacted to the ongoing clash between the two Hollywood biggies Barbie and Oppenheimer. Directed by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan respectively, the two films opened at a thunderous response, receiving an enormous amount of love and praise from critics and moviegoers.

Anil Sharma, who also helmed Gadar 22 years ago, took to his Twitter and wrote, "Yesterday eve when I was going for #Gadar2 sound mixing, saw city mall PVR n Fun on the way...both places there were huge audiences...traffic jammed...log hi log (so many people)...kids, adult, families all were there, it was not the clash of two movies but it was love for movies...it was like a festival mode...#Barbie #Oppenheimer...people are loving both....this is magic of cinema...especially when two good films come together."

Netizens shared their excitement for Gadar 2 and OMG 2 in the comments section. While one Twitter user wrote, "#Gadar2 aur #OMG2 bhi aise hi dhamaal machayenge sir (Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will also receive the same response) All the best for Gadar 2", another added, "Definitely sir, only love for good movies. The same will happen with #Gadar2 & #OMG2, people will like both these movies. I am very much confident & excited to watch these two blockbusters."

Yesterday eve when I was going for #gadar2 sound mixing .. saw city mall Pvr n fun on the way .. both places thr was huge audiences .. traffic Jamed .. log hi log .. kids , adult , families all were thr , it was not clash of two movies but it was love for movies .. it was like a… pic.twitter.com/jy0HlFK7vd — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) July 23, 2023

Interestingly, Gadar had clashed at the box office with Aamir Khan's magnum opus Lagaan in 2001 when both films were released on the same day, i.e. June 15, and created several records at the box office. The Ashutosh Gowariker also became the third and the last Indian film to get nominated at the Oscars in the Best Foreign Film category after Mother India and Salaam Bombay.



READ | Ram Gopal Varma calls Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer 'cinematic bomb': 'We will take a hundred years to even...'