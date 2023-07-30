OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

As per the reports, the makers of OMG 2 have faced a major hurdle, as the censor has suggested they should digitally change the primary character of the film.

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 is facing trouble with the Censor Board. In the spiritual successor to the 2012 film, Akshay will be portraying Lord Shiva. The teaser and songs have given a glimpse of Kumar's Lord Shiva avatar, and it has been received well among the masses. The film has received an Adults Only rating with 20 cuts. As per the information provided by a new report, one of the changes the censor board suggested would certainly delay the film and it will also increase the cost of the producers.

As per the report of Koimoi, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested the director, Amit Rai to change the character of Lord Shiva to a Doot (messenger). The portal quoted a source that confirmed that Akshay has been shown sporting blue skin tones in certain parts of the film, and these suggested changes could impact the film severely. "This means the OMG 2 producers would actually have to change or delete several sequences where Akshay Kumar is shown assuming the Blue skin complexion of Lord Shiva." The portal further quoted the source, "Remove the said sequences or change the colour digitally. Either way, it is going to take extra time and funds." If the makers agree to this change, it will affect the release of the film.

According to a report in ETimes, a source told the entertainment portal, “The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotions of the film.”

The source further added, “The makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages. There’s a deadlock between the two parties as of now. It remains to be seen if they are able to reach a consensus and whether that happens sooner so that OMG Oh My God 2 can release comfortably on August 11, as scheduled.” OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam in primary roles.

