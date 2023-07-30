Headlines

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Union minister Anurag Thakur to Opposition

IMD weather update: Several states, including Delhi, UP, likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

IPL 2024 to be played outside India due to Lok Sabha elections? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Nitish Kumar can return to NDA any time, says Union minister Athawale

AAP to contest both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Deepika Padukone grooves to What Jhumka, praises Ranveer Singh's performance in RARKPK; says 'nobody can do it...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

As per the reports, the makers of OMG 2 have faced a major hurdle, as the censor has suggested they should digitally change the primary character of the film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2 is facing trouble with the Censor Board. In the spiritual successor to the 2012 film, Akshay will be portraying Lord Shiva. The teaser and songs have given a glimpse of Kumar's Lord Shiva avatar, and it has been received well among the masses. The film has received an Adults Only rating with 20 cuts. As per the information provided by a new report, one of the changes the censor board suggested would certainly delay the film and it will also increase the cost of the producers.  

As per the report of Koimoi, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested the director, Amit Rai to change the character of Lord Shiva to a Doot (messenger). The portal quoted a source that confirmed that Akshay has been shown sporting blue skin tones in certain parts of the film, and these suggested changes could impact the film severely. "This means the OMG 2 producers would actually have to change or delete several sequences where Akshay Kumar is shown assuming the Blue skin complexion of Lord Shiva." The portal further quoted the source, "Remove the said sequences or change the colour digitally. Either way, it is going to take extra time and funds." If the makers agree to this change, it will affect the release of the film. 

According to a report in ETimes, a source told the entertainment portal, “The makers are of the opinion of shifting the release date from August 11 as they want to fight against the changes suggested by the committee and also line up proper promotions of the film.” 

The source further added, “The makers are not comfortable with these cuts as they believe that it’ll affect the essence of the film. They are also not okay with an ‘A’ certificate. After all, they feel that the topic of sex education should be seen by people of all ages. There’s a deadlock between the two parties as of now. It remains to be seen if they are able to reach a consensus and whether that happens sooner so that OMG Oh My God 2 can release comfortably on August 11, as scheduled.” OMG 2 also stars Yami Gautam in primary roles. 

READ: Akshay Kumar shares glimpse of his Lord Shiva avatar from OMG 2, leaves netizens divided: 'Sanatan dharam ka majak...'

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

NEET Success story: Meet Shriniket Ravi, Mumbai topper whose mother is an IITian

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know about her business, Ratan Tata connection

IND vs WI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI

India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor makes heads turn as he walks in lungi pants for Kunal Rawal show

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE