Not Rajamouli, Hirani, Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar; this director was first to enter 100 crore club

The first film to earn Rs 100 crore net in India was Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini in 2008. The action thriller was directed by AR Murugadoss and was the remake of his own 2005 Tamil film of the same name.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 09:57 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

First director to enter 100 crore club (Stock photo)
2023 was a historic year for Hindi film industry with Pathaan becoming the first Bollywood movie to earn more than Rs 500 crore net in India. This was followed by Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal, and we had four Bollywood films in the 500 crore club. But, the first Indian movie to enter 100 crore club, i.e. earn Rs 100 crore net in India, was released 16 years ago in 2008.

Yes, we are talking about Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini. The action thriller was directed by AR Murugadoss and was the remake of his own 2005 Tamil film of the same name. The film marked Bollywood debut of the filmmaker and Asin, who had done multiple successful films in the south film industries before. Pradeep Rawat played the titular antagonist. Asin and Rawat reprised their roles from the original 2005 film, which was headlined by Suriya.

Aamir Khan played Sanjay Singhania, a short-term memory loss patient, who sets out to avenge the death of her love interest Kalpana, essayed by Asin. The AR Murugadoss directorial, which was filled with multiple twists and turns, broke records at the box office and became the first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore net in India.

AR Murugadoss primarily works in the Tamil film industry. After Ghajini, Murugadoss' next Hindi film was the 2014 release Holiday with Akshay Kumar. It was the remake of his own 2012 Tamil film Thuppakki, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay. Earning Rs 112.50 crore net in India, Holiday was also successful. 

But, the filmmaker's next Bollywood film Akira, starring Sonakshi Sinha and remake of the 2011 Tamil film Mouna Guru, earned Rs 28 crore net and failed at the box office in 2016. Murugadoss will be making a comeback after 9 years to Bollywood with his next film titled Sikandar. Headlined by Salman Khan, Sikandar is slated to release on Eid 2025.

