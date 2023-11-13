Headlines

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

Meet man who owns 604 Rolls Royce, cars worth Rs 4000 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

Delhi: Ban on firecrackers flouted in capital on Diwali despite SC order

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue operations continue, priority is evacuating trapped workers, says Uttarkashi DM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

IAS Tina Dabi celebrates first Diwali with son, see pic here

Before Tiger 3, 10 times Shah Rukh Khan stole the show with his cameo

5 times Katrina Kaif impressed in action-packed avatars 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Arun Govil opens up on post Ramayana struggles, ‘negative effect’ of playing Lord Ram: ‘All producers, directors...'

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Katrina Kaif was not the first choice to play Aaliyah in her and Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Katrina Kaif wooed fans with her sizzling avatar in her and Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3. The actress’ song Kamli was a huge hit and the film was one of the biggest hits of 2013. However, do you know that Katrina was not the first choice for the role? 

Well yes, Katrina Kaif assayed the role of Aaliyah, Aamir Khan’s love interest in the movie, however, according to reports, the role was first offered to another leading actress and Katrina’s rival, Deepika Padukone. 

During the same time, Ayan Mukerji was starting filming for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and he offered Naina’s role to Katrina Kaif. However, she reportedly turned down the offer. Deepika Padukone was then approached for the film and she chose YJHD over Dhoom 3. 

Katrina Kaif also revealed in an interview that she underwent intense physical training for Dhoom 3 and said, "I had to do intense physical preparations For ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, and with pilates I got it right. Pilates is a gentle way of training. There are no shortcuts to becoming fit one has to stay fit and healthy."

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Dhoom 3 also stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. The film was an all-time blockbuster that collected Rs 558.00 crore worldwide at the box office. 

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently seen in an action-packed avatar in her much-awaited film of the year, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The actress’ fight sequence in a towel inside a steamy hammam with Hollywood stuntwoman and actor Michelle Lee is bein loved by the fans.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Avinash and Zoya, however, Emraan Hashmi makes a debut in the YRF Spy universe as the antagonist in the movie. The film hit the theatres on November 12 and opened to a thunderous response from the audience with fans grooving in theatres to the film’s song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.

Read Katrina Kaif breaks silence on Tiger 3's viral towel fight scene, says it will 'make people gasp' in theatres

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ramiz Raja reveals shocking details about Pakistan captain Babar Azam, says 'he looked...'

Uttarakhand: Under construction tunnel collapses, at least 36 workers trapped

Air pollution may worsen Covid-19 infection, suspended dust particles in air may spread virus: Health Ministry

Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi considered for roles in PCB, Pakistan National Team after World Cup

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE