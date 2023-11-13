Not Katrina Kaif, but this actress was YRF’s first choice opposite Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3

Katrina Kaif was not the first choice to play Aaliyah in her and Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3

Katrina Kaif wooed fans with her sizzling avatar in her and Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3. The actress’ song Kamli was a huge hit and the film was one of the biggest hits of 2013. However, do you know that Katrina was not the first choice for the role?

Well yes, Katrina Kaif assayed the role of Aaliyah, Aamir Khan’s love interest in the movie, however, according to reports, the role was first offered to another leading actress and Katrina’s rival, Deepika Padukone.

During the same time, Ayan Mukerji was starting filming for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and he offered Naina’s role to Katrina Kaif. However, she reportedly turned down the offer. Deepika Padukone was then approached for the film and she chose YJHD over Dhoom 3.

Katrina Kaif also revealed in an interview that she underwent intense physical training for Dhoom 3 and said, "I had to do intense physical preparations For ‘Dhoom 3’ and ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’, and with pilates I got it right. Pilates is a gentle way of training. There are no shortcuts to becoming fit one has to stay fit and healthy."

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Dhoom 3 also stars Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra. The film was an all-time blockbuster that collected Rs 558.00 crore worldwide at the box office.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently seen in an action-packed avatar in her much-awaited film of the year, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The actress’ fight sequence in a towel inside a steamy hammam with Hollywood stuntwoman and actor Michelle Lee is bein loved by the fans.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Salman Khan, and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Avinash and Zoya, however, Emraan Hashmi makes a debut in the YRF Spy universe as the antagonist in the movie. The film hit the theatres on November 12 and opened to a thunderous response from the audience with fans grooving in theatres to the film’s song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.

