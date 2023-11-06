Katrina Kaif breaks silence on Tiger 3's viral towel fight scene, says it will 'make people gasp' in theatres

Headlines

Tiger 3 advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Selfie's final numbers in one day; still behind Jawan's pace

Meet woman who lives in Rs 750 crore home, close to Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, she is married to India's...

KCR vs Etala Rajender: Friends turned foes head for high-voltage fight for power in Telangana elections 2023

World Cup 2023: BAN vs SL match at risk of cancellation due to Delhi air pollution

This Google employee is richer than CEO Sundar Pichai, has net worth of Rs 15,800 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tiger 3 advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Selfie's final numbers in one day; still behind Jawan's pace

Meet woman who lives in Rs 750 crore home, close to Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, she is married to India's...

KCR vs Etala Rajender: Friends turned foes head for high-voltage fight for power in Telangana elections 2023

Benefits of cycling for women

7 health benefits of drinking golden milk

7 Dog breeds that could kill a lion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Tiger 3 advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Selfie's final numbers in one day; still behind Jawan's pace

Meet actor who failed class 10th, lived on vada pav, cried at railway station, one ad during Cricket World Cup made...

Katrina Kaif breaks silence on Tiger 3's viral towel fight scene, says it will 'make people gasp' in theatres

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Katrina Kaif breaks silence on Tiger 3's viral towel fight scene, says it will 'make people gasp' in theatres

Katrina Kaif has spoken about the challenges of shooting the viral towel fight scene with Michelle Lee in Tiger 3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

It’s under a week to go for the releaseof Tiger 3, Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated spy thriller and the buzz is palpable. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, both reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya from the previous Tiger films. And while Tiger is front and centre of the trailer, it is one fight scene of Katrina that has gone viral. The actress is seen wrapped in just a towel fighting an assassin in a scene that had fans’ jaws dropping. Now, Katrina has spoken about the scene.

Katrina says she has seen heer character Zoya as a fighter. She had fights in the previous two Tiger films as well. Katrina says, “I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the Tiger franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine. I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter. She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing. That’s new and exciting for me and for the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as good as a man.”

The towel fight sequence at a hammam in Turkey in Tiger 3 features Hollywood stuntwoman and actress Michelle Lee with Katrina. Talking about the scene, Katrina says, “I’m aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral. It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India. The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving.”

Katrina has a message for the fans, saying that when the scene will come on screen in theatres, the audiences will gasp. “Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp. For me, this is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres,” says Katrina.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third film in the Tiger series while also a part of the larger YRF Spy Universe. The film, also starring Emraan Hashmi is set to release this Diwali, Sunday, November 12, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. The advance booking for the film has already begun.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Congress contesting Chhattisgarh polls using...: Smriti Irani slams Baghel over ED's Mahadev app claim

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio World Plaza luxury mall designed by this Rs 2900 crore firm; know architectural details

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma points out India's 'Key match winner', it’s not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami

Meet UPSC aspirant who cracked exam twice without coaching, became youngest IPS at age 21, then IAS

Meet India’s highest paid actor, charges Rs 250 crore per film, not Vijay, Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE