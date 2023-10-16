Katrina Kaif fighting wearing only a towel in Tiger 3 trailer breaks the internet, shocked fans say 'never expected...'

Katrina Kaif has a fight scene in the Tiger 3 trailer where she appears to be wearing nothing but a towel.

The trailer for Tiger 3, the much-anticipated film from the YRF Spy Universe, was released by Yash Raj Films on Monday noon. The action-packed trailer sees Salman Khan reprise his role as super spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger from the previous two films in the series. The film also brings back Katrina Kaif’s Zoya, a spy herself and Tiger’s wife. The trailer showed Katrina engage in some heavy duty action but one particular scene caught a few viewers’ eye in particular.

Katrina Kaif’s Zoya is a former Pakistanti spy in the Spy Universe and a trained assassin like Tiger. In the new trailer, Zoya and Tiger are fighting the army of an antagonist who is out to destroy their family (Emraan Hashmi in his Spy Universe debut). While there are several shots of Katrina wearing armour and combat boots fighting off soldiers, one particular scene has her wearing considerably less.

A 5-second sequene in the trailer sees Katrina fight off a female attacker where both of them are wrapped in just towels. The deftly-choreographed sequence seems to have been shot in a sauna of some sort and is picturised very tastefully with almost no skin show anywhere. However, the bold style of the fight with both the women clearly wearing nothing still shocked many fans.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one fa wrote, “Katrina wearing only a towel in a fight. Jaw dropped to the floor.” Another said, “Never expected an Indian mainstream action film to be so gutsy. Hats off to YRF.” Many praised the film’s director Maneesh Sharma as well as Katrina for the scene.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third instalment in the Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda hai, and the fifth film in the larger YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan-starrer War and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. Shah Rukh will appear as Pathaan in a cameo in Tiger 3, just like Salman’s Tiger had appeared in Pathaan earlier this year.

Tiger 3 is slated for a grand Diwali with the trailer revealing the release date to be Novmeber 12. Katrina has another movie lined up for release after this – Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi.