Tiger 3 actress Michelle Lee reveals challenges she, Katrina Kaif faced in towel fight scene: 'Our towels needed to...'

Michelle Lee, actress who is seen fighting Katrina Kaif in the viral towel fight scene in Tiger 3 trailer, opens up on the sequence.

The trailer of Tiger 3 excited fans for many reasons. Salman Khan back as Tiger, death-defying stunts, a devilish Emraan Hashmi were all enough to raise the anticipation. But then the makers threw in a surprise sequence of Katrina Kaif wrapped only in a towel fighting in a hammam and viewers lost it. That scene did garner quite a few eyeballs and dropped many a jaws. Now, Hollywood star Michelle Lee, who is the other woman fighting Katrina in the scene, has opened up on the experience of shooting it.

Michelle Lee specialises in shooting extreme fight sequences, and has worked with Scarlett Johannson in Black Widow, Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean, Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, and Tom Hardy in Venom. Her towel fight scene in the Turkish hammam in Tiger 3 is now going viral.

Michelle isn’t surprised that the towel fight set-piece has become one of the biggest talking points from the Tiger 3 trailer. She reveals Katrina and she had rehearsed for over 2 weeks before they shot the sequence. She says, “I’m not surprised. I thought it was pretty epic when we were shooting it. We learned and practiced the fight for a couple weeks and then shot it. The set design was absolutely gorgeous and the fight was really fun to do. It was wonderful being on an international film.”

Michelle is all praises for Katrina Kaif whose dedication towards perfecting action sequences has bowled her over. She says, “Katrina was as graceful and professional as can be. She worked really hard on getting the movements precise and making sure all the movements flow. It was clear she had experience in choreography so it was super easy to work with her. We worked up a sweat.”

Michelle says managing the towels wrapped around their bodies was the biggest challenge of this Hammam sequence. The actress says, “One of the main challenges was definitely the wardrobe! Our towels needed to stay in the proper place and with so much movement and fight choreography, it was definitely a challenge. We ended up having the towels sewn closed at certain points and that helped a lot.”

Tiger 3, from the YRF Spy Universe, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set to release this Diwali, Nov 12, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!