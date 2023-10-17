Headlines

Bollywood

Meet Hollywood actress seen fighting with Katrina Kaif in just a towel in Tiger 3, has starred in Marvel films

Michelle Lee, Hollywood actress and stuntwoman, will be seen in a key sequence in Tiger 3 in which she battles with Katrina Kaif in just a towel.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

The trailer for Tiger 3, one of the most anticipated films this year, was launched on Monday. The trailer showed Salman Khan's Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif's Zoya performing some deadly stunts across multiple locations, and even revealed the look of Emraan Hashmi, the main antagonist in the upcoming action-packed entertainer.

In one of the most whistle-worthy moments from the trailer, Katrina is seen having a hand-to-hand combat with another female actress with both of them taking on each other in a single towel. Shot elegantly without any skin show, the five-second sequence has wowed the audiences and has gone viral on social media.

The actress, with whom Katrina is seen fighting in that scene, is Michelle Lee. Apart from having been a part of multiple Hollywood films including the two Marvel movies namely Venom and Black Widow, she is also a martial artist and stuntwoman. Lee will make her Bollywood debut with Tiger 3.

In an interview with IndiaForums earlier this year, Michelle shared her experience of being a part of the film. She said, "I shot for it long ago. I play an important role in one of the key scenes in the film. It was so much fun shooting for it. I shot for it in Mumbai and it was absolutely amazing. It totally felt like being at home but only with Indians. They built such a gorgeous set. The set design left me spell-bounded. It was surely on the level of a Pirates of the Carribean."

"I shot with Katrina and she is totally awesome, gorgeous and classy. What a fun scene we got to do, and it was really great to do the same. I cannot wait for it to come out and for everyone to see it", the actress added talking about her scene with Katrina Kaif, which has now become the most-awaited scene in the spy thriller.

Also starring Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance as Pathaan, Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Backed by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma, the threequel is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

