Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Read on to know which actress has won the National Film Award for Best Actress five times in her career, the most by any Indian actress.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 08:14 AM IST

Edited by

National Film Award is the most respectable honour an Indian artiste can receive in their career. The National Film Award for Best Actress was instituted in 1967 and Nargis was its first recipient. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon are the latest recipients, who won the honour for their amazing performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively.

That actress, who has won the most National Film Awards for Best Actress, is none other than Shabana Azmi. Shabana has been honoured five times in her career till now for her intense and powerful performances. She was first awarded National Award for her debut film itself, Shyam Benegal's Ankur released in 1974. The veteran actress then did something, which no other actress has done till yet, making a hattrick of winning the award thrice in three consecutive years.

Shabana won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Mahesh Bhatt's Arth (1982), Mrinal Sen's Kandhar (1983), and Goutam Ghose's Paar (1984). Her last film, for which she received the honour, was Vinay Shukla's Godmother, which was released theatrically in 1999 after winning multiple National Awards in 1998.

Talking about other major winners, Kangana Ranaut has won the same honour thrice tied with the South Indian actress Sharada. Tabu, Smita Patil, Shobana, and Archana have been awarded the honour twice in their careers. Vidya Balan and Dimple Kapadia have only won one National Film Award for Best Actress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shabana Azmi was seen in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer last year. Her kissing scene with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was widely talked about and appreciated.

READ | Not Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush, Kamal Haasan, or Ajay Devgn, this actor has won most National Film Awards for Best Actor

 

