Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this star was Ramesh Sippy's original choice for Sholay, Big B was recommended by...

One of the landmark films of Indian cinema, Sholay, was originally offered to Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. It was Dharmendra who lobbied for Amitabh.

The 1975 film Sholay is a landmark in the Indian cinema. The movie has not only set new benchmarks in Bollywood, but it has left an unforgettable impression on moviegoers. For generations, Sholay has been referred to as a wholesome entertainer and a bible for filmmakers.

Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Jaya Bachchan (Bahaduri during the release), and Hema Malini-starrer Sholay became a highlight in the actors' filmography. It also established Amjad as an overnight star. Sholay consolidated Amitabh as a performer, and despite being the second lead actor, he won praise for his performance. This is interesting to know that Amitabh wasn't considered for the role of Jaidev (Jai).

The role of Jaidev was originally meant for...

Shatrughan Sinha. Yes, this superstar was considered for the role of Jai, and the makers were keen to get him on board for the film. However, before the actor was approached, Dharmendra intervened, and he lobbied for Amitabh Bachchan. Dharmendra, who played Veeru in Sholay, recommended Amitabh before the makers and that's how Amitabh landed a crucial role in Sholay.

How did Dharmendra convince the makers to cast Amitabh?

While appearing on Aap Ki Adalat, Dharmendra revealed that Shatrughan got upset with him for recommending Amitabh's name for Sholay. Dharmendra told Shatrughan that Amitabh came to him to push the makers, and he recommended him. He told Shatrughan, "Yaar, kuch samajh nahi aata, woh pehle aaya, socha chalo bechare ko de do (I don't know, he came to me first and I thought the poor guy should get it)."

Released on August 15, 1975, Sholay collected Rs 30 crore in a lifetime. In its first run from 1975 to 1980, Sholay’s total earnings was Rs 15 crore. The lifetime worldwide box office collection of Sholay is Rs 30 crore and the inflation-adjusted box office collection of the film comes to Rs 1884 crore, according to Bollywood Movie Reviewz.