No holiday for Tara Sutaria this year

Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2, already has two more films lined up next. The newbie had even begun shooting for her second movie, Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra, before her maiden release. Currently dubbing for this intense drama, she will soon begin her next, the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit, RX 100, which marks Ahan Shetty’s (Suniel Shetty’s son) debut.

By the time she wraps it up, she will get busy promoting Marjaavaan. Because of her choc-a-bloc schedule, which also includes some brand commitments, Tara has a busy date diary. As a result of this, she’s not getting any time off for a holiday this year. Looks like 2019 is all work and no break for this girl.