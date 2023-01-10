'Humesha chid chidi kyu hoti hai ye': Netizens react after Taapsee Pannu tells paps 'hatt jaao fir bologe actor ki..'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who won hearts with her acting skills in films like Pink, Mission Mangal, and Thappad, has been making headlines because of her behavior with paps. In a recent viral video, the actress can be heard telling paps to give her space.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu tells paps, “hatt jaao fir bologe actor ki vjy se gir gye (please give space otherwise you will say you fell because of the actor).” As soon as the video went viral, netizens reacted to it. One of them wrote, “iske andar bhi ek choti si jaya bacchan rehti hai wese.”

The second one said, “ye kya ghar se mar kha kr aati hai kbi achi bat hi nhi krti.” The third one said, “attitude sab film flop hua toh Tut gya.” The fourth one said, “Choti jaya bacchan.” The fifth one said, “Hamesha chid chidi kyu hoti he ye.... Iske pic hi naa lo to fir.” The sixth one said, “Apny aap ko khud hi actress samjhti h.” The sevent one said, “To much attitude. Respect cameraman’s They made uh whatever u are today.”

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu has spoken up about how the paparazzi regularly invade her privacy. She told India Today, “It does bother me because, after a point, I realised that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?”

She added, “I walk without bodyguards. Just because of that, you have the liberty to shove your cameras and mike into me, physically, and not give me a regular human being's breathing space just because I'm a public figure. It gives you the liberty to violate my personal space. And then, obviously, the icing on the cake becomes when the media make headlines that I'm arrogant. If I'm arrogant to ask for basic human respect of space, then please call me arrogant, but I will not just try to sugar-coat and be this good girl because I'm in front of this camera. I am not that person. You get what you see."

