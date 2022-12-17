Taapsee Pannu opens up on invasion of privacy, says 'you have liberty to shove your cameras..'

File photo

Taapsee Pannu has spoken up about how the paparazzi regularly invade her privacy. She has stated that if people judge her for wanting "human beings' breathing space," they may judge her as being arrogant. In viral videos, Taapsee is frequently seen addressing the paparazzi.

Taapsee told India Today, “It does bother me because, after a point, I realised that they are doing it knowing they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?”

She added, “I walk without bodyguards. Just because of that, you have the liberty to shove your cameras and mike into me, physically, and not give me a regular human being's breathing space just because I'm a public figure. It gives you the liberty to violate my personal space. And then, obviously, the icing on the cake becomes when the media make headlines that I'm arrogant. If I'm arrogant to ask for basic human respect of space, then please call me arrogant, but I will not just try to sugar-coat and be this good girl because I'm in front of this camera. I am not that person. You get what you see."

For the unversed, Blurr, Taapsee's most recent film, features her in two different roles. Her first production was just made available on an OTT platform. Abhilash Thapaliyal and Gulshan Devaiah also play lead parts in the Ajay Bahl-directed movie. In the upcoming film Dunki, she will appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, she will appear in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.



