Netizens ask Nysa Devgn to stop wasting 'Ajay Devgn's money' after her party video goes viral

Credit: Nysa Devgan/Instagram

Nysa Devgn, who is one of the most stylish star kids, often makes headlines with her party photos and videos that go viral on social media. In a recent viral video, Nysa can be seen dancing in a party in Greece.

Nysa Devgn looks gorgeous in the video, her fans loved her outfits as she looks glamorous while dancing. However, a few people criticised her for enjoying and partying on her dad Ajay Devgn’s money.

One of the social media users wrote, “Baap k paiso p aish.” Another said, “enjoying her dad's money.” Another social media user asked her to focus on her career. The fourth one commented, “Bolo Zubaan Kesari.”

Daughter of star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan remains in news as her hot and sizzling photos often go viral on social media. In the earlier pictures that have surfaced on Nysa's fan account, she is seen chilling with her friends in Spain - going sightseeing and clubbing with them.

The photos have originally been shared by Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend. Captioning the pictures, he wrote, "in Spain w/o the S", and Nysa replied in the comments section, "no s cuz no saving". The carousel set of photos have been clicked at Casa Batlló, one of the most famous architectural marvels in Barcelona, Spain.

In some of the other pictures that recently went viral, Nysa was seen hanging out with Janhvi and their friends in London and enjoying a party with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahika Rampal and their friends in London. For the unversed, Nysa is presently in Switzerland, studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education.

There have been several rumours stating that Nysa will make her Bollywood debut after completing her education. Reacting to these reports, Ajay Devgn had told Film Companion in an interview, "Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”