Neha Kakkar quashes separation rumours, shares lovable photos with husband Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar's latest Instagram post with husband Rohanpreet Singh has put rest to separation rumours. Check out netizens' reactions to her latest vacation photos.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:11 PM IST

Earlier this month, singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her 35th birthday with her close friends and family. The photos of the family celebration were shared by the singer on her Instagram, and it left the netizens puzzled. The Internet users were surprised that Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh wasn't present at the celebrations. 

After Neha shared the photos, netizens dropped their concern in the comment box. A few of them speculated that all is not well between the couple and even speculated separation of the couple. However, the singer has put all the rumours to rest and shared loveable photos of her with Rohanpreet on her Instagram. Neha shared a carousel post with photos from the latest vacation photos and even cleared that Singh was out of town. Neha Kakkar shared the post and wrote, "Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!! @rohanpreetsingh." 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar)

As soon as Neha dropped the latest photos, it attracted netizens' attention. Rohanpreet replied in her post, "What a trip my love!" Neha's brother Tony Kakkar wrote, "Kitne Pyaare dono." An internet user wrote, "Acha hua behn tumne post daal di... Nahi in logo ne toh divorce karwa dia tha tumhara." Another internet user wrote, "Abe abhi to breakup story dekh ke aa Raha hoon mai. Yeh kya jhol hai." A netizen wrote, "Finally with this post people will overcome your divorce rumours." Another netizen wrote, "Thank goodness you uploaded this. Otherwise, people have declared your divorce god forbidden." 

Last year, Neha was publically criticised by Falguni Pathak for recreating her iconic Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Talking to Delhi Times, the 53-year-old singer, whose other hit songs include Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, said, "I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction achha toh nahi tha, I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha." Apart from a successful career in singing, Neha has judged several reality shows, including, Indian Idol.

 

 

