Neha Kakkar's birthday celebration without husband Rohanpreet baffles fans, netizens ask 'where is your husband?'

On Tuesday, singer Neha Kakkar turned 35, and she celebrated her special day in the presence of her close friends and family members. Neha shared photos from the birthday bash on her Instagram and left netizens worried. Neha shared a carousel post with the photos from the birthday celebrations, and captioned it, "Birthday 06.06.23."

As soon as Neha shared the photos, several netizens noticed the absence of her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Neha and her husband's PDAs have often grabbed eyeballs, but this time, Singh's absence baffled netizens.

Here's Neha's latest post

Neha's birthday post has mixed reactions. While several netizens wished her 'Happy Birthday', others asked, 'Where is Rohanpreet?' An internet user wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to my favourite." Whereas another internet user wrote, "But where is Rohanpreet?" A netizen mocked, "Birthday toh thik hai but aapke life partner Rohan Preet nahi hai aapke birthday par aapke saath." Another internet user wrote, "Where is your husband in the pics." One of the netizens wrote, "Apke birthday par Rohanpreet toh dikh nahi rahe hai. Invite ni kiya tha kya." One of the internet users wrote, "Where's Rohanpreet, is there separation?" Neha and Rohanpreet got married to Neha Kakkar on October 2020.

Last year, Neha was publically criticised by Falguni Pathak for recreating her iconic Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Talking to Delhi Times, the 53-year-old singer, whose other hit songs include Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, said, "I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction achha toh nahi tha, I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha."

She added, "Video aur picturisation mein jo innocence thi, uska pura satyanash kiya hai iss gaane mein. Remixes are happening, but do it in a decent way. If you want to reach out to the younger generation, change the rhythm of the song, but don’t make it cheap. Gaane ki jo originality hai, feelings hai, essence hai, innocence hai, keep that, but don’t change the originality of the song." Apart from singing, Neha has judged singing reality show, Indian Idol.