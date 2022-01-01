Neha Kakkar breaks down during her New Year's Eve show, here's why

Neha Kakkar, who is one of the most popular singers in the country, often shares her pictures on Instagram. He has always been vocal about her feelings, never fails to make her loved ones feel special.

Neha on January 1 dropped a series of adorable pictures with husband Rohanpreet Singh on Instagram. Along with the photos, she wrote, “I miss you…. This pic was clicked last year and last night we were not together coz Rohu was performing in Pahalgam Kashmir and Me in Goa. I was dying to speak to him at 12 last night but that couldn’t happen coz of my performance, Hence I got emotional on stage and I didn’t even tell rohu about it till now coz I was really embarrassed about crying one more time on stage but being so emotional I couldn’t control my emotions coz rohu was not with me and I wanted to hug him tight and wish happy new year.

She further added, “But I’m really happy about the fact that both of us were working on the last day of the year and were entertaining people. Now baby I can’t wait to see you today. Waiting for you to reach me. Love you My Dream Husband! Happy New Year Everyone and My #NeHearts I Love each one of You #NehaKakkar.”

Take a look:

After reading the caption, Rohanpreet wrote, “Awww my baby.. I’m on my way! Bus aa raha hoon main.. Going to hug you tight and not leave you wifey!”

Rohanpreet tied the knot with Neha Kakkar in October 2020. The two of them keep sharing their romantic pictures on their social media accounts with their fans and well-wishers.