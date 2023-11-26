Headlines

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Punjab Kings

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Rajasthan Royals

Fans feel Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot is similar to these Bollywood movies starring Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan

'You are an...': Nawaz Modi makes another shocking claim against billionaire Gautam Singhania

Viral video: UAE-based Indian businessman hosts daughter’s wedding aboard private jet, watch

Neena Gupta says 'men and women are not equal', calls feminism 'faltu'

Neena Gupta shared her thoughts and opinions about feminism and said she doesn't think men and women are equal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, in her recent interview, opened up about her views on feminism and said 'women are equal to men.' He said that she doesn’t believe in men and women having equal rights.

While speaking to Ranveer Allahbbadia, Neena Gupta said, "It's not necessary to believe in 'faltu feminism' or the idea that 'women are equal to men.' Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work. If you’re a housewife, don’t look down on it; it’s an important role. Boost your self-esteem and avoid thinking of yourself as small. That’s the main message I want to convey. Additionally, men and women are not equal. The day men start getting pregnant, that day we will be equal."

She added, “I had to catch a flight once at 6 am. I did not have a boyfriend at that time. I came out of the house at 4 am and it was dark. A man started following me, I went back to my house and I missed my flight. The next day I booked the same flight. But I stayed at my male friend’s house and he dropped me off. I need a man.”

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta looks elated for being in the best phase of her career. After starring in critically and commercially successful films, and playing prominent roles in these movies, Neena promoted herself as a mother-in-law. Neena's daughter Masaba got married to her co-star Satyadeep Misa on Jan 27, in an intimate ceremony. The veteran actress welcomed Satyadeep into her family, not as her son-in-law, but as her son.

Earlier, while promoting her film Shiv Shastri Balboa with DNA India, Neena shared one crucial piece of advice she gave to her daughter for her new life. Gupta said, "It is (marriage) is not so easy. It's easy to love, but it is not easy to live with a loved one. So, you have to make a lot of compromises, otherwise, it will not work." Gupta continued, "This is what I told Masaba. You have to respect the other person, as love is just not enough. Even he has to respect you also. And if you feel that he's not respectful, then you will have to make him respect you."

 

