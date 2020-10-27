NCB raids Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash's house, latter untraceable

According to NCB sources, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Praskash's name had come to the fore several times when drug peddlers were probed as part of the investigation in actress Rhea Chakraborty's drugs-related case.

According to the latest development in the Bollywood-drugs nexus case that is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of the ongoing probe in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the investigating agency had sent a summon to Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash to appear before it on Tuesday. However, as per reports, Prakash is untraceable.

Meanwhile, during a raid at Prakash's house earlier in the day, the NCB recovered an unknown quantity of drugs.

According to NCB sources, Praskash's name had come to the fore several times when drug peddlers were probed as part of the investigation in actress Rhea Chakraborty's drugs-related case.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, the Narcotics Control Bureau made two more arrests in drugs supply case. 'Saavdhan India' actress Preetika Chauhan, 30, was one of the five people who were arrested after being caught buying drugs red-handed.

An official release read:

On the basis of an int input regarding a supply of Marijuana in Versova, yesterday at around 1900 hrs, a team of Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended two persons at Machhimar, Versova, and succeeded in effecting a seizure of 99 grams of Ganja from their possession. After due interrogation and recording confessions Faisal (aged 20 yrs) (Supplier) and Preetika Chauhan (aged 30 yrs) receiver were arrested and being produced before the Court. During interrogation, it revealed that the seized Ganja was sourced from one Deepak Rathaur R/o Versova. Further development in the case will be updated accordingly.

The case is part of the ongoing investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The Bollywood drugs nexus case came to light while a parallel investigation was being carried out by the NCB.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) retrieved Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp messages in which she was allegedly discussing drugs with her friends, after which the case was further investigated. Many Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sharddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned in the case.

Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his employee Dipesh Sawant were also under NCB custody.

On October 7, the Bombay High Court granted Rhea Chakraborty bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a few other conditions. However, the court rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik.

Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his Bandra home on June 14. Mumbai Police and AIIMS have reported that he died by suicide.