Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he won't do 'small roles’ in films even if offered Rs 25 crore': ‘I am done with that’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has expressed his dislike of small roles

Before his breakthrough role in Gangs of Wasseypur a decade ago, Nawazudding Siddiqui toiled in the film industry for over 15 years, working in bit roles and cameos in several films. The actor now says that he is ‘done with’ doing such small roles and won’t do them even for a large fee.

An alum of National School of Drama, Nawazuddin began his acting journey with small roles in films like Sarfarosh, Shool, and Munnabhai MBBS. He remained out of work for a few years in the mid-2000s as well before earning recognition with Peepli Live in 2009. It was Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, which was released in 2012, that made him a known face.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actor said, “In my career in this industry, I have worked in many films where I did small roles. And I am done with that. Ab toh aap mujhe 25 crore bhi denge toh bhi main chhota role nahi karunga (Now even if you offer me 25 crore, I won’t do a small role).”

Nawazuddin explained why he is averse to doing small roles now. “I feel that money and fame are just by-products of your work. If you just do your job well, money and fame will run after you. If you chase them, you will never find them, so just keep doing good work. We sometimes chase money and fame all our lives and get nothing. I believe that khudi ko itna enhance kar lo, khud ko aisa bana lo ki money aur fame aapke ghulam ban jaaye aur aap ke peeche bhaage (I believe that you should enhance yourself so much that money and fame run after you as your slaves),” he explained.

In 2023, the actor has over half a dozen films lined up for release, which includes Kangana Ranaut’s home production Tiku Weds Sheru, Kushan Nandy’s Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaah, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.